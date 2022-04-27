Cradles to Crayons​ giving away diapers, items for children in need; here's how to donate

Watch CBS News

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Half a million diapers will be handedout to organizations who help Chicago area families in need on Wednesday. 

The nonprofit Cradles to Crayons will hand out diapers along with other essential items for children. The organization will also be collecting donation items Wednesday. 

The following items are needed: 

  • New underwear and socks
  • Shoes: newborn to adult size 10
  • Pajamas
  • Pants
  • Disposable diapers sizes 4 and 5  

You can drop the items off at the Giving Factory on Chicago's Northwest Side, at 2500 West Bradley place, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also find other Chicago donation sites here.   

First published on April 27, 2022 / 6:12 AM

