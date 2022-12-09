Watch CBS News
Students, faculty at New Sullivan Elementary will celebrate life of CPS teacher shot, killed while driving in Chatham

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A celebration of life for a Chicago Public School teacher, shot and killed while driving home after school last month.

Quentine Carradine, 49, taught at New Sullivan Elementary School.

He was driving in a car in the 400 block of East 87th Street just after 4 p.m. Monday when shots were fired, according to police.

Carradine was shot in the head and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. He later died at the hospital. 

At 1:15 p.m., members of his family will join students and faculty at the school for a ceremony to honor his life and legacy.

Carradine was a special education teacher and basketball coach.

