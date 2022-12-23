CPS students get creative indoors during 'Winterfest' constructing gingerbread houses

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A good indoor activity to avoid the winter storm on Thursday: gingerbread house decorating.

It's exactly what students at John Hancock College Prep High School did. Armed with icing and candy, gingerbread house "architects" did their best to create the ultimate festive dessert.

Thursday's decorating was all part of Chicago Public Schools "Winterfest" activities.

Thanks to @Walmart for joining the movement of CPS Santas! Your generosity brought joy and special surprises to @ChiPubSchools students at more than ten elementary schools, including this parent/student cookie decorating event at Arnold Mireles Academy. #TheBestAreWithCPS pic.twitter.com/r5SvtoqJYB — Children First Fund (@ChiFirstFund) December 22, 2022