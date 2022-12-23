Watch CBS News
CPS students get creative indoors during 'Winterfest' constructing gingerbread houses

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A good indoor activity to avoid the winter storm on Thursday: gingerbread house decorating.

It's exactly what students at John Hancock College Prep High School did. Armed with icing and candy, gingerbread house "architects" did their best to create the ultimate festive dessert.

Thursday's decorating was all part of Chicago Public Schools "Winterfest" activities.

