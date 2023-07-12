CPS security guard charged with raping girl he met at Farragut High School

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Farragut High School security guard has been charged with sexually assaulting a girl he met at the school.

Romel Campoverde, 43, is charged with criminal sexual assault, according to Chicago police and Cook County prosecutors.

Romel Campoverde, a Chicago Public Schools security guard, is charged with sexually assaulting a girl he met while working at Farragut High School. Chicago Police Department

Prosecutors said Campoverde met the victim during her freshman year, when they began communicating on Snapchat.

The two then began meeting each other during the victim's sophomore year, when he took her to a shopping mall, where he bought her shoes, paid to get her hair done.

Prosecutors said he also bought the girl alcohol, and invited her to his home after prom.

On June 25, Campoverde took the girl to McDonald's, where he bought her food. He also bought eight cans of a tequila mixed drink, and gave two of them to the girl, and drank six himself.

Prosecutors said he then took the girl to 31st Street beach, where he pulled down her shirt and tried putting his mouth on her breasts as they drove around. He then took her to his RV near 26th and Blue Island, where he pulled off her pants, and tried to perform oral sex on her, but she pushed him away, and he sexually assaulted her.

The victim pushed him away again and ran outside and called a friend. Campoverde came out of the RV and told the girl to get in his car, and he drove her home.

The next day, the girl reported the attack to someone at school, and went to the hospital, where a rape kit was collected.

Police obtained a search warrant for Campoverde's RV, where they found two of the girl's glitter press-on nails, along with a set of blood-stained towels and blankets. Results of the rape kit and DNA tests on the towels were still pending as of Wednesday.

The victim was questioned on June 28, and she described the attack and identified Campoverde as her rapist.

Campoverde was arrested Monday.

At his bond hearing on Wednesday, his bail was set at $100,000. He is due back in court on Aug. 8.

Farragut Principal Tonya Hammaker sent a letter to parents informing them Campoverde has been removed from the school, and is under investigation by the Chicago Public Schools inspector general.

"Please know that we are taking this situation seriously, and we remain committed to providing your children with a safe, positive learning environment where they can reach their full potential," Hammaker wrote.

Hammaker also asked any parents to report concerns about their children's safety to the Office of Student Protections and Title IX at 773-535-4400.