Chicago Public Schools postpones several sports activities due to extreme heat

CHICAGO (CBS) – The extreme heat expected over the next couple of days is forcing Chicago Public Schools to alter practice schedules for its sports programs.

In a letter to families, the district said it will postpone all outdoor athletic games and either cancel practices or move them indoors for Wednesday and Thursday.

Regular programming may resume Friday, CPS said.

Heat index numbers in the Chicago area are expected to reach the triple digits this week.

CPS has already faced questions about how the aging infrastructure in its school buildings will be able to handle the heat. The district said all of its classrooms are equipped with air conditioning and that staff will monitor if there are any units in need of repairs. CPS said it is taking a number of other measures to keep students and staff cool:

Ensure that staff and students remain sufficiently hydrated

Ensure that all water fountains are in working order.



Encourage and allow students to bring full water bottles to school and provide them with opportunities to refill them.



Monitor students taking particular medications to ensure proper hydration.

Keep rooms cool

Draw shades in rooms to keep sunlight out.



Keep air circulating by opening windows and doors and by using fans.

Turn off overhead lights, computers and appliances when not required for instruction.