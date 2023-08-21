As Chicago students return to school, extreme heat poses challenge in old buildings

CHICAGO (CBS) – Class was back in session for Chicago Public School students on Monday, but it comes as extreme heat is expected to hit the area.

Chicago is expected to see a heat index of over 110 degrees on multiple days this week, making some parents concerned about whether CPS buildings can handle the heat. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar caught up with school and city leaders to learn about their plans to keep kids safe.

CPS CEO Pedro Martinez and Mayor Brandon Johnson made several stops across the city on Monday, including at Jackie Robinson Elementary School. When it comes to the hot weather the area is expecting, leaders with CPS did not offer any long-term solutions to the infrastructure issue and air conditioning problems within the schools other than to say they hope the heat wave passes quickly.

A new school year brings much excitement and Monday's first day was no different, but a major focus this week will be on the heat. CPS leaders acknowledged that keeping kids cool is a challenge given the aging infrastructure of district buildings.

While Martinez said every classroom has at least a window unit, many of the hallways and interiors of the buildings are not air-conditioned.

"Of course our buildings are old, so again, for our families, we know we have a lot of window units," Martinez said. "We have extra window units. So we will keep an ear out for any school having any issues."

It's a concern for CPS parents like Marcie Pedraza, who has been advocating for greener schools.

"That can't make for a good learning environment for these kids," Pedraza said. "I probably would expect some absenteeism because of it, because parents are going to say 'I'm not going to subject my kids to that environment, if it's going to be too hot.'"

In a statement, CPS said every classroom has functioning AC units. Windows and doors will also be opened to allow for better air flow and outside time will be limited.