CPS CEO Pedro Martinez tests positive for COVID-19
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The head of Chicago Public Schools has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a news release, CPS said its CEO Pedro Martinez, announced Thursday afternoon that he tested positive for the coronavirus "and is experiencing mild symptoms."
CPS said Martinez is fully vaccinated and boosted.
The school district said Martinez will work from home "while following the current Centers for Disease Control
and Prevention guidelines for isolation."
Martinez said "this is a good opportunity to remind our CPS staff and families to please get vaccinated
and boosted. Because of the vaccine, I expect that I will be fine."
