CPD issue alert of work van robberies on Northwest Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thieves are breaking into work vans and trucks to steal tools on the Northwest Side, according to police.

A few dozen thefts have been reported over the last few weeks in neighborhoods like Jefferson Park and Norwood Park.

Police said the suspects are breaking a window to steal tools and construction equipment from the back of the vehicle.

Most of the thefts happened overnight and some in broad daylight.

They would flee the scene in a white Audi SUV or a dark sedan.

First published on August 16, 2023 / 9:44 AM

