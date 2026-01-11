Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago police warn about string of forced entry business burglaries on North Side

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

Chicago police are warning businesses about a string of burglaries on the North Side.

At least seven burglaries were reported between Dec. 14 and Jan. 9 that occurred during the early morning hours in the West Ridge, Uptown, and Edgewater neighborhoods.

Police said a suspect, in black clothing, a face mask, and gloves, forced his way into the business, used a blunt object to smash or force the front doors, and took money and cash registers before leaving.

Incident dates and locations:

  • 6300 block of North Claremont Avenue on Jan. 9, at 3 - 4:30 a.m. - West Ridge
  • 6300 block of North Artesian Avenue on Jan. 7, at 4:32 a.m. - West Ridge
  • 1100 block of West Granville Avenue on Jan. 4, at 4:39 a.m. - Edgewater
  • 1100 block of West Bryn Mawr  Avenue on Jan. 4, at 7:30 a.m. - Edgewater
  • 1100 block of West Argyle Street on Jan. 2, at 5:38 a.m. - Uptown
  • 1100 block of West Argyle Street on Jan. 2, at 5:28 a.m. - Uptown
  • 1100 block of West Argyle Street on Dec. 14, at 2:54 a.m. - Uptown

Police are advising businesses to pay special attention to any suspicious activity and to call 911 immediately if you are a victim or witness to a crime and provide a detailed description of the offender, including any vehicle description and license plate information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8263
or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number P263001.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue