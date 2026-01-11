Chicago police warn about string of forced entry business burglaries on North Side

Chicago police are warning businesses about a string of burglaries on the North Side.

At least seven burglaries were reported between Dec. 14 and Jan. 9 that occurred during the early morning hours in the West Ridge, Uptown, and Edgewater neighborhoods.

Police said a suspect, in black clothing, a face mask, and gloves, forced his way into the business, used a blunt object to smash or force the front doors, and took money and cash registers before leaving.

Incident dates and locations:



6300 block of North Claremont Avenue on Jan. 9, at 3 - 4:30 a.m. - West Ridge



6300 block of North Artesian Avenue on Jan. 7, at 4:32 a.m. - West Ridge



1100 block of West Granville Avenue on Jan. 4, at 4:39 a.m. - Edgewater



1100 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue on Jan. 4, at 7:30 a.m. - Edgewater



1100 block of West Argyle Street on Jan. 2, at 5:38 a.m. - Uptown



1100 block of West Argyle Street on Jan. 2, at 5:28 a.m. - Uptown



1100 block of West Argyle Street on Dec. 14, at 2:54 a.m. - Uptown

Police are advising businesses to pay special attention to any suspicious activity and to call 911 immediately if you are a victim or witness to a crime and provide a detailed description of the offender, including any vehicle description and license plate information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8263

or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number P263001.