CPD issue alert about string of armed robberies on Chicago's Northwest Side

CPD issue alert of armed robberies on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new warning for people living on the Northwest Side.

Chicago police are tracking a string of armed robberies stretching from Belmont Cragin to West Town.

The robberies all happened during the overnight hours from Wednesday to Friday.

Police say a crew of three to five men in a red or burgundy SUV targeted people walking on the sidewalks.

In each case, the robbers stole the victim's belongings at gunpoint.

Incident times and locations:

5300 block of West Wellington Avenue on Oct. 4, at 10:10 p.m.

5300 block of West Drummond Place on Oct. 4, at 10:25 p.m.

2200 block of North Kenneth Avenue on Oct. 4, at 10:33 p.m.

4300 block of West Wabansia Avenue on Oct. 4, at 10:45 p.m.

1900 block of West Cortland Street on Oct. 5, at 11:55 p.m.

1600 block of West Beach Avenue on Oct. 5, at 11:58 p.m.

2200 block of West Homer Street on Oct. 6, at 12:02 a.m.

2100 block of North Campbell Avenue on Oct. 6, at 1:20 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area 5 at 312-746-7394