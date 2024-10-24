Boy, 10, escapes attempted kidnapping in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood

Chicago police warn of aggravated kidnapping of boy, 10, in Little Village

Chicago police warn of aggravated kidnapping of boy, 10, in Little Village

Chicago police warn of aggravated kidnapping of boy, 10, in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police issued a warning after a man attempted to kidnap a 10-year-old boy Wednesday in the Little Village neighborhood.

Police said the boy was in his front yard in the 3000 block of South Springfield Avenue around 6 p.m. when an unknown man grabbed him by his arm and put his arm around his neck and mouth. The man then forced the victim to walk out of the yard and North on Springfield Avenue, then east on 30th Street to Millard Avenue.

The victim was able to break free of the man when the offender tried to make a phone call on a cellphone with a red case. The boy was able to run back to the area of his home, where he was found by his father, and police were called.

The offender was described as an African-American man between 5 feet 5 and 5 feet 10 with a medium build and dark-brown complexion. He was wearing a black fabric mask covering his head, with his eyes visible and a black beard showing out of the bottom of the mask, a black hoodie sweatshirt, and black pants with rips on the legs.

He may also be wearing a gold ring with a diamond on his left hand and may be in possession of a cellphone with a red case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 4 detectives at 312-746-8251 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.