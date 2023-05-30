Burglars hit Bucktown salon overnight
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are investigating an overnight burglary at a salon in Bucktown.
Around 12:40 a.m., someone broke the lock on the back door of Milan Laser Hair Removal, in the 2600 block of North Elston Avenue.
A police source said the burglars got away with a couple hundred dollars' worth of equipment.
No one was in custody Tuesday morning. Area 5 detectives were investigating.
The burglary comes on the heels of a community alert warning about a string of burglaries at other medical spas in Chicago.
