Burglars hit Bucktown salon overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are investigating an overnight burglary at a salon in Bucktown.

Around 12:40 a.m., someone broke the lock on the back door of Milan Laser Hair Removal, in the 2600 block of North Elston Avenue.

A police source said the burglars got away with a couple hundred dollars' worth of equipment.

No one was in custody Tuesday morning. Area 5 detectives were investigating.

The burglary comes on the heels of a community alert warning about a string of burglaries at other medical spas in Chicago.

