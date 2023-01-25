CPD seeking to identify suspect in Fuller Park carjacking

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are looking to identify the person wanted in connection to a carjacking on the city's South Side earlier this month.

The incident happened in the 5400 block of South Wentworth Avenue on Jan. 4 around 4:15 p.m.

Police have released images and surveillance video of the suspect last seen wearing a white shirt with a red jacket, black hooded mask, black pants, blue surgical gloves, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area one detectives at 312-747-8380. Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com