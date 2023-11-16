Chicago police seek two men wanted in attack, robbery on CTA Blue Line train
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are asking for the public's help with identifying two men wanted in connection to a violent robbery on a CTA Blue Line train.
Police say the offenders approached a male passenger on the train and began to kick and hit him. One of the offenders then took the victim's cell phone before fleeing from the Cicero Blue Line stop.
The two were described as Black men between the ages of 18 and 25.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit at 312-745-4706.
