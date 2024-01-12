Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago police seek to identify teen found at Roosevelt CTA Red Line station

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are looking to identify a teenage boy who was found at the CTA Roosevelt Red Line station on Thursday.

The 13-year-old was found confused and couldn't provide his address, parent's name, school, or exact date of birth, but provided the possible name of Jeremiah Dunks, according to police.

He was described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, has hazel eyes, brown hair, and a light complexion. He was wearing a maroon sweater and black jogging pants.

Police believe he was possibly born in July of 2010.

cpd-found-teen-on-red-line.jpg
Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information about the teen is asked to contact the Chicago Police Area 3 SVU at 312-744-8266. 

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on January 12, 2024 / 1:38 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.