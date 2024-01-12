Chicago police seek to identify teen found at Roosevelt CTA Red Line station

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are looking to identify a teenage boy who was found at the CTA Roosevelt Red Line station on Thursday.

The 13-year-old was found confused and couldn't provide his address, parent's name, school, or exact date of birth, but provided the possible name of Jeremiah Dunks, according to police.

He was described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, has hazel eyes, brown hair, and a light complexion. He was wearing a maroon sweater and black jogging pants.

Police believe he was possibly born in July of 2010.

Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information about the teen is asked to contact the Chicago Police Area 3 SVU at 312-744-8266.