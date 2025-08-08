Chicago police seek SUV in fatal Rogers Park hit-and-run

Chicago police are searching for an SUV they said fatally hit and killed a pedestrian in Rogers Park this week.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1400 block of West Estes Avenue.

At the time of the crash, police said the pedestrian was in the roadway when they were hit by a dark grey 2018 Buick Encore SUV.

The victim died from their injuries as a result of the crash.

The SUV had the Illinois License Plate number—CQ19696.

2018 Buick Encore SUV (front). Chicago Police Department

2018 Buick Encore SUV (rear). CBS News Chicago

Anyone with information about the SUV or its driver is asked to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference number JJ364919.