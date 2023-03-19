CPD issue warning of residential burglaries in South Shore
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police is issuing a warning to South Shore residents after four homes were burglarized this month.
Police say two suspects entered a residence either through a window or by kicking in the front door to remove property. In one of the incidents, the offenders gained entry through an unlocked door.
Incident locations and times:
- 2300 Block of East 74th Street, on March 01, 2023, between 10:30 am.- 04:00 pm.
- 7300 Block of South Phillips Avenue, on March 02, 2023, at 05:49 pm.
- 7400 Block of South Yates Boulevard., on March 09, 2023, between 02:00 pm.-06:30 pm.
- 7200 Block of South Coles Avenue, on March 16, 2023, between 02:00 pm.-08:00 pm.
Police only had vague descriptions of the suspects but said they were between 15 and 30 years of age and wearing hoodies and masks.
What you can do:
- Keep the perimeter of your property well lit
- Immediately report any suspicious activity
- Keep doors and windows secured
- Immediately repair any broken windows, doors, or locks
- If video surveillance is available, save and make a copy of the incident for investigating detectives
- Make an agreement with your neighbors to watch each other's home for suspicious activity
- If you are a victim, do not touch anything and call the police immediately
- If approached by a witness to the incident, request their contact information.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8384.
