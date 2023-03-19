CPD issue warning of residential burglaries in South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police is issuing a warning to South Shore residents after four homes were burglarized this month.

Police say two suspects entered a residence either through a window or by kicking in the front door to remove property. In one of the incidents, the offenders gained entry through an unlocked door.

Incident locations and times:

2300 Block of East 74th Street, on March 01, 2023, between 10:30 am.- 04:00 pm.

7300 Block of South Phillips Avenue, on March 02, 2023, at 05:49 pm.

7400 Block of South Yates Boulevard., on March 09, 2023, between 02:00 pm.-06:30 pm.

7200 Block of South Coles Avenue, on March 16, 2023, between 02:00 pm.-08:00 pm.

Police only had vague descriptions of the suspects but said they were between 15 and 30 years of age and wearing hoodies and masks.

What you can do:

Keep the perimeter of your property well lit

Immediately report any suspicious activity

Keep doors and windows secured

Immediately repair any broken windows, doors, or locks

If video surveillance is available, save and make a copy of the incident for investigating detectives

Make an agreement with your neighbors to watch each other's home for suspicious activity

If you are a victim, do not touch anything and call the police immediately

If approached by a witness to the incident, request their contact information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8384.