Watch CBS News
Local News

CPD issue warning of residential burglaries in South Shore

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police is issuing a warning to South Shore residents after four homes were burglarized this month.

Police say two suspects entered a residence either through a window or by kicking in the front door to remove property. In one of the incidents, the offenders gained entry through an unlocked door.

Incident locations and times:

  • 2300 Block of East 74th Street, on March 01, 2023, between 10:30 am.- 04:00 pm.
  • 7300 Block of South Phillips Avenue, on March 02, 2023, at 05:49 pm.
  • 7400 Block of South Yates Boulevard., on March 09, 2023, between 02:00 pm.-06:30 pm.
  • 7200 Block of South Coles Avenue, on March 16, 2023, between 02:00 pm.-08:00 pm.

Police only had vague descriptions of the suspects but said they were between 15 and 30 years of age and wearing hoodies and masks.

What you can do:

  • Keep the perimeter of your property well lit
  • Immediately report any suspicious activity
  • Keep doors and windows secured
  • Immediately repair any broken windows, doors, or locks
  • If video surveillance is available, save and make a copy of the incident for investigating detectives
  • Make an agreement with your neighbors to watch each other's home for suspicious activity
  • If you are a victim, do not touch anything and call the police immediately
  • If approached by a witness to the incident, request their contact information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8384.

First published on March 19, 2023 / 1:17 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.