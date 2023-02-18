Watch CBS News
CPD hosting public safety meeting in Calumet Heights today

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Police Department is hosting a public safety meeting in the 7th Ward.

Members from specialized units including the Detectives Tactical and District Coordination will take questions from the community.

The meeting runs from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Compassion Baptist Church near 95th and Manistee Avenue in Calumet Heights. 

