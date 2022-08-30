Watch CBS News
Local News

CPD officers to pay tribute to fallen colleague Ella French on what would have been her 31st birthday

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The family of fallen Chicago Police Officer Ella French wants you to come and celebrate her life.

French would have turned 31 on Wednesday, so fellow officers are asking people to wish her a "happy heavenly birthday."

Officers will honor French during an outdoor roll call on Wednesday in the 10th (Ogden) District, followed by a prayer, along with cake and ice cream.

French was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Englewood last year. The shooting also left her partner, Officer Carlos Yanez Jr., was also shot but survived his injuries. 

Two brothers have been charged in the shooting, and are being held without bail as they await trial.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 30, 2022 / 4:39 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.