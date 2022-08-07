Watch CBS News
Local News

Fallen Chicago police officer Ella French to be honored in special ceremony Sunday

/ CBS Chicago

CPD officer Ella French to be honored 1 year after her death
CPD officer Ella French to be honored 1 year after her death 00:30

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One year ago, Chicago police officer Ella French was shot and killed in the line of duty during a traffic stop gone wrong.

Her courage and service will be remembered on Sunday.

Officer French's police star will be enshrined in the superintendent's honored star case in a special ceremony at 10:30 a.m.

Gov. JB Pritzker will be at CPD headquarters to honor the fallen officer.

French's partner, officer Carlos Yanez Jr., was also shot but survived from his injuries. 

First published on August 7, 2022 / 7:54 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.