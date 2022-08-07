Fallen Chicago police officer Ella French to be honored in special ceremony Sunday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- One year ago, Chicago police officer Ella French was shot and killed in the line of duty during a traffic stop gone wrong.
Her courage and service will be remembered on Sunday.
Officer French's police star will be enshrined in the superintendent's honored star case in a special ceremony at 10:30 a.m.
Gov. JB Pritzker will be at CPD headquarters to honor the fallen officer.
French's partner, officer Carlos Yanez Jr., was also shot but survived from his injuries.
