CPD Officer struck by vehicle during attempted traffic stop in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago police officer is recovering after being struck by a vehicle in East Garfield Park Friday night.

Police said around, 10:28 p.m., officers attempted a traffic stop in the 3300 block of West Congress Parkway, and after exiting their vehicles the driver of a black sedan struck an officer and sped off on Homan Avenue.

The officer sustained minor abrasions to the left elbow and right leg and was transported by Chicago Fire Department to Mt Sinai Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody.

Area four detectives are investigating.

First published on September 3, 2022 / 7:37 AM

