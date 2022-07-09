Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot in back after an argument in West Beverly

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was shot in the back during an argument in West Beverly early Saturday morning.

Police said around 2:30 a.m., the victim was in an argument with an unidentified man, in the 2400 block of west 104th Street.

Multiple shots were fired after the altercation and the victim was struck once in the back. Police said.

The victim was transported to Christ Hospital where he is listed in fair condition.

No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.

First published on July 9, 2022 / 1:44 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.