Man shot in back after an argument in West Beverly

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was shot in the back during an argument in West Beverly early Saturday morning.

Police said around 2:30 a.m., the victim was in an argument with an unidentified man, in the 2400 block of west 104th Street.

Multiple shots were fired after the altercation and the victim was struck once in the back. Police said.

The victim was transported to Christ Hospital where he is listed in fair condition.

No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.