Slain Chicago police Ofc. Enrique Martinez mourned by hundreds at service

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hundreds of people gathered on the city's Far South Side on Sunday to honor fallen Chicago police officer Enrique Martinez, who was killed in the line of duty last week while responding to a traffic stop.

It was a packed house with standing room only inside of Saint Christina Church as hundreds came out to say a prayer for the family of the slain officer. Martinez was shot and killed during the traffic stop near 80th and Ingleside. He was 26 years old.

Police said Darion McMillian, 23, shot and killed Martinez and the driver of the car McMillian was in.

"The minute I heard about it, I cannot begin to tell you how my heart hurt for them, because I absolutely know what they're going through," said Elizabeth French, who lost her daughter, Chicago police officer Ella French who was shot and killed during a traffic stop in 2021.

She talked about the message she had for the Martinez family, who is now mourning their own loss.

"That hurt is not going to go away, but every single hug that you get, every single show of support, it means so much," French said. "And while it won't take anything away, it is going to help."

French was among the hundreds of people who packed the service on Sunday morning for Martinez.

Chicago Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th) also attended the mass, but said in order to keep more tragedies from happening again, they need to do more than pray.

"Faith without action is a lie," Lopez said. "And the state needs to step up and do what it needs to do. The federal government needs to start taking this seriously."

The church asked community members to wear blue in solidarity with police and Martinez. They also wore buttons bearing his face.

The "Officer Down Memorial Page" shows 571 police officers have died in the line of duty since 1853 in the City of Chicago.

"It's astronomical," said Father Ryan Brady of Saint Christina Church. "The rate of these occurrences is sadly becoming quicker and quicker."

McMillian was charged with first-degree murder along with other charges. Last week, a judge ordered him to remain in custody.

The visitation for Martinez will be held next Sunday at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home followed by a mass on Monday, Nov. 18 at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel.