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Second man charged in CPD Officer Krystal Rivera shooting death gets 8 years in prison with guilty plea

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum

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The second man charged in the "unintentional" shooting death of Chicago Police Officer Krystal Rivera has pleaded guilty.

Jaylin Arnold, 27, of Chicago, was charged with felony counts including armed violence, possession of a firearm by a repeat felon, and possession of cocaine.

Thursday Arnold pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of cocaine and was given a concurrent sentence of eight years in prison.

Arnold was the man CPD officers on a tactical team, including Ofc. Rivera, confronted in the 8200 block of South Drexel Avenue on June 5, 2025, while trying to conduct an investigatory stop. He ran into a nearby apartment building; officers chased him and Rivera and her partner Carlos Baker followed him into a second floor apartment.

CPD said they were confronted by a second person in that apartment with a rifle, at which point Baker fired his weapon and struck Rivera, killing her.

Last week the Civilian Office of Police Accountability released new videos, including bodycam video, of the fatal shooting. Rivera's family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city, the police department and Baker. 

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