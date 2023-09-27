CPD officer injured by carjacker and stolen vehicle

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago police officer is hurt after he was hit by a car while trying to stop the stolen vehicle.

CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reports from the Pilsen neighborhood where this all unfolded Wednesday afternoon.

A dispatcher and officer described the moments leading up to an officer getting hit by the person trying to drive away from police in a vehicle, taken during a carjacking.

"They had it stopped, they backed up and they hit the officer. The officer came over the air and said he's fine though."

There is also a video of the officer limping to the ambulance.

Police said the person driving a blue Ford Fusion hit a building, then got wedged between a light pole and the building, on the 900 block of West Cermak.

The driver was able to move the Ford, and then drive one block away. That's when he and another male passenger, were taken into custody.

Police said the vehicle was previously reported stolen in a vehicular hijacking incident yesterday, on the 4800 block of South Kostner.