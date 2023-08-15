CPD nabs suspects in botched robbery of TVs from freight car

CPD nabs suspects in botched robbery of TVs from freight car

CPD nabs suspects in botched robbery of TVs from freight car

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A pair of thieves were arrested Tuesday morning after they tried stealing a bunch of TVs from a freight car.

It happened near Maplewood and Congress.

Chicago police said they caught the thieves trying to steal from a train stopped at the tracks.

One person was arrested. The other suspect tried to drive away but crashed into a fence a couple of blocks away near Monroe and Campbell.

That driver was also arrested.