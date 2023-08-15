Watch CBS News
CPD nabs suspects in botched robbery of TVs from freight car

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A pair of thieves were arrested Tuesday morning after they tried stealing a bunch of TVs from a freight car.

It happened near Maplewood and Congress.

Chicago police said they caught the thieves trying to steal from a train stopped at the tracks.

One person was arrested. The other suspect tried to drive away but crashed into a fence a couple of blocks away near Monroe and Campbell.

That driver was also arrested. 

First published on August 15, 2023 / 5:33 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

