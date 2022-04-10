CPD issue alert of recent robberies in South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are warning residents Sunday of robberies in South Loop with the most recent occurring Saturday.

In each incident, a man would approach the victim and demand their personal property. Each robbery occurred on CTA property, according to police.

Incident times and locations are listed below

· 100 Block of West Cermak Road on April 1, 2022, at 6:30 p.m.

· 200 Block of West Cermak Road on April 9, 2022, at 2:55 p.m.

Police only had a vague description of the offender.

Police are reminding residents to:

· Always be aware of your surroundings

· Report suspicious activity immediately

· If you are confronted by an assailant remain calm

· Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc...)

· Never pursue a fleeing assailant, provide the information to the police

· If video surveillance equipment is present, please save a copy of the incident for investigating detectives

· If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information

· Dial 911 immediately and remain on scene when possible

Anyone with information can contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Central at 312-747-8384.