CPD issue alert of recent robberies in South Loop
CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are warning residents Sunday of robberies in South Loop with the most recent occurring Saturday.
In each incident, a man would approach the victim and demand their personal property. Each robbery occurred on CTA property, according to police.
Incident times and locations are listed below
· 100 Block of West Cermak Road on April 1, 2022, at 6:30 p.m.
· 200 Block of West Cermak Road on April 9, 2022, at 2:55 p.m.
Police only had a vague description of the offender.
Police are reminding residents to:
· Always be aware of your surroundings
· Report suspicious activity immediately
· If you are confronted by an assailant remain calm
· Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc...)
· Never pursue a fleeing assailant, provide the information to the police
· If video surveillance equipment is present, please save a copy of the incident for investigating detectives
· If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information
· Dial 911 immediately and remain on scene when possible
Anyone with information can contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Central at 312-747-8384.
