CPD issue alert of recent robberies in South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are warning residents Sunday of robberies in South Loop with the most recent occurring Saturday. 

In each incident, a man would approach the victim and demand their personal property. Each robbery occurred on CTA property, according to police. 

Incident times and locations are listed below

·        100 Block of West Cermak Road on April 1, 2022, at 6:30 p.m.

·        200 Block of West Cermak Road on April 9, 2022, at 2:55 p.m.

Police only had a vague description of the offender.

Police are reminding residents to:

·        Always be aware of your surroundings

·        Report suspicious activity immediately

·        If you are confronted by an assailant remain calm

·        Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc...)

·        Never pursue a fleeing assailant, provide the information to the police

·        If video surveillance equipment is present, please save a copy of the incident for investigating detectives

·       If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information 

·       Dial 911 immediately and remain on scene when possible

Anyone with information can contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Central at 312-747-8384.

