CPD issue alert of meetup robberies involving rideshare, delivery drivers
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police warning of a series of meetup robberies involving delivery and rideshare drivers in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.
Three times this month, a man called for food delivery or a rideshare. When the drivers showed up, the man pulled a gun and took food or cash, then drove off in the victim's car.
incident times and locations:
• 2400 block of West Lexington on March 28-29, between 5:30 pm and 7:45 am
• 4400 block of West Roosevelt on March 29, at 12:21 am
What you can do:
• Never leave your vehicle running and unoccupied (other than using a remote start).
• Invest in an anti-theft device, like a steering wheel lock, especially if you own a
frequently stolen Make/Model
• If possible, park in a garage or behind a fence.
• Consider buying an alarm with motion detection.
• Do not leave any valuables inside your car.
• If you observe thieves stealing a car, do not confront them. Dial 911 immediately.
Anyone with information can contact Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253.
for more features.