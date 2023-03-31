Watch CBS News
Local News

CPD issue alert of meetup robberies involving rideshare, delivery drivers

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Rideshare, delivery drivers targeted in West Side meetup robberies
Rideshare, delivery drivers targeted in West Side meetup robberies 00:18

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police warning of a series of meetup robberies involving delivery and rideshare drivers in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Three times this month, a man called for food delivery or a rideshare. When the drivers showed up, the man pulled a gun and took food or cash, then drove off in the victim's car.

incident times and locations:

• 2400 block of West Lexington on March 28-29, between 5:30 pm and 7:45 am

• 4400 block of West Roosevelt on March 29, at 12:21 am

What you can do:

• Never leave your vehicle running and unoccupied (other than using a remote start).

• Invest in an anti-theft device, like a steering wheel lock, especially if you own a

frequently stolen Make/Model

• If possible, park in a garage or behind a fence.

• Consider buying an alarm with motion detection.

• Do not leave any valuables inside your car.

• If you observe thieves stealing a car, do not confront them. Dial 911 immediately.

Anyone with information can contact Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253.

First published on March 31, 2023 / 8:25 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.