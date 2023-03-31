CPD issue alert of meetup robberies involving rideshare, delivery drivers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police warning of a series of meetup robberies involving delivery and rideshare drivers in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Three times this month, a man called for food delivery or a rideshare. When the drivers showed up, the man pulled a gun and took food or cash, then drove off in the victim's car.

incident times and locations:

• 2400 block of West Lexington on March 28-29, between 5:30 pm and 7:45 am

• 4400 block of West Roosevelt on March 29, at 12:21 am

What you can do:

• Never leave your vehicle running and unoccupied (other than using a remote start).

• Invest in an anti-theft device, like a steering wheel lock, especially if you own a

frequently stolen Make/Model

• If possible, park in a garage or behind a fence.

• Consider buying an alarm with motion detection.

• Do not leave any valuables inside your car.

• If you observe thieves stealing a car, do not confront them. Dial 911 immediately.

Anyone with information can contact Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253.