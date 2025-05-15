Watch CBS News
Copper wire, battery straps, electrical boxes stolen in West Side burglaries, CPD says

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Chicago police are warning businesses to be on the lookout following a string of burglaries on the city's West Side.

The burglaries happened during various hours of the day between March 4 and May 10 in the Humboldt Park, Garfield Park, and North Lawndale neighborhoods.

Police said an unknown person would cut through a chain-link fence to gain access to private property and remove copper wire, copper battery straps, electrical boxes, and other undisclosed equipment.

Incident times and locations:

  • 700 block of North Pulaski Road between April 26 at 2 p.m. and April 27 at 8 a.m. 
  • 700 block of North Pulaski Road on April 29 at 5:30 a.m.
  • 3000 block of West Van Buren between March 4 at 10 a.m. and March 7 at 8 a.m.
  • 4500 block of West Wilcox on May 6 at 7:30 p.m.
  • 4100 block of W. Ogden on May 10 at 9:30 a.m.

Police described the suspect as a Black man standing 6 feet 2 inches tall wearing a dark T-shirt, dark jeans, and a dark-colored sweater.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to contact Area 4 detectives at 312-746-8253 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number P25-4-015.

