Copper wire, battery straps, electrical boxes stolen in West Side burglaries, CPD says
Chicago police are warning businesses to be on the lookout following a string of burglaries on the city's West Side.
The burglaries happened during various hours of the day between March 4 and May 10 in the Humboldt Park, Garfield Park, and North Lawndale neighborhoods.
Police said an unknown person would cut through a chain-link fence to gain access to private property and remove copper wire, copper battery straps, electrical boxes, and other undisclosed equipment.
Incident times and locations:
- 700 block of North Pulaski Road between April 26 at 2 p.m. and April 27 at 8 a.m.
- 700 block of North Pulaski Road on April 29 at 5:30 a.m.
- 3000 block of West Van Buren between March 4 at 10 a.m. and March 7 at 8 a.m.
- 4500 block of West Wilcox on May 6 at 7:30 p.m.
- 4100 block of W. Ogden on May 10 at 9:30 a.m.
Police described the suspect as a Black man standing 6 feet 2 inches tall wearing a dark T-shirt, dark jeans, and a dark-colored sweater.
Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to contact Area 4 detectives at 312-746-8253 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number P25-4-015.