CPD investigates attempted downtown carjacking with suspect using baseball bat

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are investigate an attempted carjacking.

A man in a construction van told CBS 2 he was at a stop light around 6:00 this morning when two men came up, one armed with a baseball bat.

The men opened his door at Washington and Jefferson and tried to take the van. The victim, a former Marine, said he used his front door to knock one of the offenders over.

The other suspect swung his bat but missed. The victim drove off. There's still no word on a police report.