Cow runs loose on campus at University of Illinois
Students at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign got an utterly surprising visitor on campus on Wednesday.
A video posted by the university's student-run newspaper, The Daily Illini, shows a cow roaming the streets before hiding in the bushes near the main quad.
Cow sightings have been circulating on social media. One TikTok video captures a group of students gathered at a classroom window observing the emergency response.
The cow toured the campus before being captured by wildlife officials. A veterinarian is now evaluating the cow for a few minor injuries.