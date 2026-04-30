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Cow runs loose on campus at University of Illinois

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

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Students at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign got an utterly surprising visitor on campus on Wednesday. 

A video posted by the university's student-run newspaper, The Daily Illini, shows a cow roaming the streets before hiding in the bushes near the main quad. 

Cow sightings have been circulating on social media. One TikTok video captures a group of students gathered at a classroom window observing the emergency response.

The cow toured the campus before being captured by wildlife officials. A veterinarian is now evaluating the cow for a few minor injuries. 

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