Couple says hotel derailed wedding plans by charging additional fees despite approved contract

After returning from their engagement in Italy last year, a Chicago couple thought they'd made a match with one of their wedding venues at the Ambassador Hotel in the Gold Coast.

Emily Koziel and her fiancé, Noah Terech, booked their room block and rehearsal dinner in February, but that would change with an email last week.

"They had no record of our deposit, our reservation, our block, or anything like that," Koziel said. "I panicked."

Koziel and Terech said they got an email from staff in March telling them they were undergoing a change in ownership, but the new owners, the Chicago Hotel Collection, would "honor all paid reservations."

They agreed to the couple's room rates, but for the rehearsal dinner, a new charge that would cost them $7,500 additional.

A cost they couldn't stomach, noting their existing contract said any rental fee was waived with a $3,000 food and beverage purchase.

"When you buy a business, you buy all of their contracts and everything that comes with that," Terech said.

The couple started looking into the new ownership group they found a series of recent reviews with complaints that concerned them. Some of those complaints CBS News Chicago previously reported.

"We showed up and they told us our reservation had been canceled."

Last month, Chicago Marathon runners showed up to find their rooms were not available unless they agreed to a higher price.

In July, some Lollapalooza attendees who tried to dispute hidden fees got a handwritten response to their attorney's demand letter saying, "Kindly wipe your *** wit this letter next time you need toilet paper."

The couple said they're now looking for other hotel and venue options and hope they can get a $1,000 deposit returned.

Ambassador Hotel Director of Operations Michael Ward said they'll drop their rehearsal dinner fee to $2,000, but that deposit money is gone with the old owners.

