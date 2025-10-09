Baltimore couple arrives in Chicago for marathon to find hotel canceled reservation

A Baltimore couple was looking forward to running in the upcoming Chicago Marathon. But when they arrived, they found out the reservation at the hotel where they wanted to stay had been canceled, even though they'd confirmed it days earlier.

Erin Leggett and her husband, Jonathan, went to the Ambassador Chicago hotel in the Gold Coast on Thursday morning to check in after arriving from Baltimore. They're both running in the Chicago Marathon on Sunday.

"We showed up and they told us that our reservation had been canceled," Leggett said.

Leggett said she texted the hotel on Monday to confirm her arrival.

"I confirmed that we had early check-in. They do it by text. I texted them. They added it to our account and said it was good," she said.

Leggett said the reservation was originally booked when Hyatt owned the property. In March, Leggett received an email from Hyatt saying the Ambassador Chicago would no longer be a Hyatt property.

"The hotel will transition to an independent hotel outside of the Hyatt portfolio and is expected to honor all paid reservations that guests wish to keep," the email said.

Leggett recorded an interaction with a man she was told is the manager at the Ambassador Chicago, Michael Ward.

"We don't have to honor any Hyatt reservation. End of story," he said.

Ward told Leggett if she wanted to stay at the hotel, it would be $305 a night, which is the going rate. Leggett said she had booked the hotel for about $231 a night a year ago.

"Which I thought was a fantastic deal. That's why I didn't switch hotels when they sold," she said.

Leggett told the manager she wasn't going to pay $305 a night.

"How many other people did you do this to, just out of curiosity?" She asked the manager.

"In the last week, I probably canceled 60 reservations because most of the rates that we got were invalid," he said.

Ward declined to be interviewed for this story, but did confirm 60 reservations had been canceled for various reasons. He didn't go into detail.

He later provided a statement saying Leggett did not book with his hotel, but with Hyatt prior to their involvement. He also said, "Hyatt cancelled and relocated all Hyatt reservations at the time of transition on 3-19-25."

A Hyatt spokesperson said they are looking into the situation with Ambassador Chicago, adding Hyatt understood the hotel's operator intended to honor existing reservations made prior to the transition.

Hyatt said it is helping any impacted guests by offering stays at other area Hyatt hotels.

Leggett said Hyatt is now comping her a room at one of their hotels in the Loop.