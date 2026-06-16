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Couple dies of carbon monoxide poisoning caused by generator in Portage, Indiana

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington

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A man and woman were found dead in Portage, Indiana, this past weekend from carbon monoxide poisoning caused by a generator.

At 10:20 a.m. this past Saturday, the Portage Fire Department and the Porter County Coroner's office were called to Lakeshore Camp Resort in Portage. Salvatore Fogu, 68, and his wife, Debroah Fogu, 65, were found dead at the scene, according to the coroner's office.

The Palos Hills couple died of carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator, the coroner's office said.

The Portage Fire Department said the victims had been operating a generator due to power outages from recent storms. A rash of storms on Thursday night brought at least 13 tornadoes to Northern Illinois and Northwest Indiana and caused widespread power outages.

The fire department said the generator was placed near the residence, right under a window-mounted air conditioning unit.

The fire department reminded residents to follow all manufacturer recommendations about generator placement and operation.

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