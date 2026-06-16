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Tornado outbreak possible again in Chicago area Wednesday; flash flooding, damaging winds from 2 rounds of storms

By
Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon
Chief Meteorologist
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.
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Albert Ramon,
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

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Another tornado outbreak is possible in the Chicago area Wednesday with two more rounds of storms on the way.

There are still thousands without power in the Chicago area after a tornado outbreak last Thursday saw at least 13 tornado touchdowns in Northern Illinois and Northwest Indiana, and we could see much the same tomorrow.

Currently areas south of I-80 are under a level 4 out of 5 moderate risk for severe weather Wednesday.

Once again there are two rounds of storms expected. The first will begin around 8 a.m. and last until the early afternoon, with the potential for large hail and damaging winds south of I-80 and heavy rainfall north of I-80, including in Chicago.

This first round of storms will contribute to an increasing flash flood threat across the region.

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Then a second wave will move in around 1 p.m. The atmosphere is expected to recharge during the break between these events, with a warm front lifting north while a low-pressure system approaches. That combination creased conditions increasingly favorable for widespread severe thunderstorms.

The second round of storms is expected to start after 1 p.m. and last until mid-evening.

South of I-80 and along the warm front there is a significant threat of tornadoes and the potential for strong tornadoes, including EF-3 and stronger. Other risks include damaging wind gusts of 70 to 80 miles per hour, and heavy rainfall causing flash fooding.

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North of I-80, including in Chicago and along the I-88 corridor, numerous thunderstorms are expected with a significant threat of damaging wind, heavy rainfall and flash flooding. Tornadoes are possible, even if the threat isn't as great as it is in areas further south.

Flash flooding is a significant threat area-wide from both the morning and afternoon round of storms. The heavy rain could lead to flash flooding, river flooding and basement flooding.

Overall, this is a stronger storm system than the one we saw last Thursday. The storms are expected to move quickly, at approximately 50 miles per hour or greater. CBS News Chicago will have the latest weather coverage and updates, alerts and steps to keep yourselves and your loved ones safe.  

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