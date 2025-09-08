Coroners identified body found at Springbrook Prairie in Naperville, Illinois as missing woman

Remains found in Naperville forest preserve believed to be missing woman

Remains found in Naperville forest preserve believed to be missing woman

Remains found in Naperville forest preserve believed to be missing woman

The DuPage County Coroner's Office has identified the body found in a forest preserve in Naperville, Illinois, last month to be that of a missing woman last seen in July.

The remains were found on Aug. 14 in the Springbrook Prairie Forest preserve near 83rd Street and Chandelle Drive.

The office has identified the body as 46-year-old Olasinmibo "Sinmi" Abodede based on her dental records.

Abodede was first reported missing on July 30. She was captured on surveillance walking and last seen wearing a long-sleeved Adidas jacket, gray sweatpants, a black headscarf, and black Crocs.

Investigators at the time of her disappearance said that no foul play was suspected. The cause of her death is still pending.



Abodede's family wishes to thank everyone in the community for the remarkable support they showed throughout the difficult times since the day she went missing, the office said.

They are asking for privacy as they grieve their loss.

