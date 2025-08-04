Watch CBS News
Crews continue search for missing Naperville woman last seen in July

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Search teams are still trying to find a woman who went missing last week in Naperville, Illinois.

Police said Olasinmibo Abosede, who goes by the nickname "Sinmi," was last seen around 9:20 a.m. on July 30 near Sudbury and Whitehall.

She was captured on surveillance walking and wearing a long-sleeved Adidas jacket, gray sweatpants, a black headscarf, and black Crocs. Police said she may only have a white water bottle with her. 

olasinmibo-abosede-camera-footage.png
Naperville Police Department

Abosede is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

olasinmibo-abosede.png
Olasinmibo Abosede went missing on the morning of July 30, police said.    Naperville Police Department

Investigators said they don't suspect foul play.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Naperville Police Investigation Division at 630-548-1421.

