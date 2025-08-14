Body found at Springbrook Prairie in Naperville, Illinois believed to be that of missing woman

A body found in a forest preserve in Naperville, Illinois, is believed to be that of a woman who has been missing since July 30, authorities said Thursday.

At 1:55 p.m., Naperville police officers were called to a trailhead at the southwest corner of the Springbrook Prairie Forest Preserve, near 83rd Street and Chandelle Drive, for a report of the discovery of a dead body, according to Naperville police.

Officers were led through a dense area of high grass to the body. The clothing on the body matched the clothing that Olasinmibo "Sinmi" Abosede had last been seen wearing, police said.

Abosede, 46, was reported missing in the same area on July 30.

"While we believe the individual to be Sinmi, the final confirmation will be made by the DuPage County Coroner's Office," Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres said in a news release. "We are deeply saddened by this loss and extend our sincere condolences to the Abosede family during this difficult time. Thank you to everyone in our community who assisted with this investigation and for your care and concern. We ask that everyone keep the family in your thoughts and respect their privacy during this difficult time."

Police said foul play was not suspected.