5 people hospitalized after pepper spray released during fight at Corliss High School

Five people were taken to the hospital on Monday, after someone released pepper spray during a fight inside Corliss High School in the Pullman neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago.

Chicago Fire Department officials confirmed five people were taken to the hospital, but did not provide their ages or genders. Their conditions were not available.

In a letter to parents, Corliss Principal Evajamania Vondalisa Brown said there was a fight inside the school on Monday morning, when someone released pepper spray.

"Staff immediately de-escalated the situation and notified the CPS Office of Safety and Security and the Chicago Police Department (CPD) to provide support," Brown wrote. "Out of an abundance of caution, EMS was notified to ensure all impacted individuals were assessed and/or treated, and their families have also been notified. All students and staff are safe."

Chicago police said they could not immediately provide further information Monday afternoon.

Brown did not provide any further information on the incident, citing privacy reasons, but said Corliss was "handling this matter in accordance with CPS policies to ensure the safety of our community."

The principal asked anyone whose child witnessed the fight or who has concerns about the incident to contact the school for support.