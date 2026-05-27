Video shows Chicago police officer firing through squad car windshield in Chatham shootout

New body camera video shows a shootout involving Chicago police in January in the Chatham neighborhood.

Video released by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability shows an officer firing through his own windshield after coming under fire in the 7900 block of South Ingleside Avenue on Jan. 23.

Police said officers were responding to a domestic disturbance call involving a man armed with a gun and knife just before 8 p.m., when 28-year-old Pierre Davis tried to run and fired shots at officers.

Two officers returned fire and wounded Davis, who was taken into custody. He has been charged with multiple felonies, including attempted murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault of a police officer, domestic battery, and multiple weapons charges.

Police have said, before officers arrived, Davis shot and seriously injured a 22-year-old woman inside a home in the 7900 block of South Ingleside.

The officers' use of force remains under investigation by COPA.

Davis is being held in Cook County Jail while he awaits trial, and he is due back in court on July 24.