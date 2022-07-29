COPA to investigate Chicago police shootout on Northwest Side

Shootout with Chicago police to be investigated by COPA

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is opening an investigation into an early morning shootout on the Northwest Side involving Chicago police.

A viewer sent CBS 2 video showing police rushing to the intersection of Nagle Avenue and Higgins Avenue around 3 a.m. Friday morning.

Police said they were responding to a car crash when someone fired shots from inside the vehicle.

An officer shot back but missed.

Two suspects then ran away. One of them even climbed the roof of a nearby building.

They were both eventually taken into custody.

No one was hurt in the incident.

The officers involved will be on desk duty for the next 30 days.