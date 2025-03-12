COPA releases video of Chicago Police shooting that killed man on West Side

COPA releases video of deadly Chicago Police shooting of burglary suspect

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability on Wednesday released body camera video of a deadly shooting involving Chicago Police officers in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

The shooting happened on the morning of Sunday, Feb. 2. Police said at 10:47 a.m. that day, officers from the Ogden (10th) District were called for a burglary in progress in the 1800 block of South Central Park Avenue.

Officers encountered a suspect, which resulted in a foot chase and an exchange of gunfire at multiple nearby locations, police said.

Surveillance video shows officers running for cover after the burglary suspect starts shooting at them. The suspect tried to get away on foot, but stopped to exchange gunfire with police several times.

Officers eventually cornered the man in an alley. Officers' shots struck the suspect.

The officers rendered aid, but the man died of his injuries.

The man who was killed was identified as Kurt Kilbert, 28.

No officers were hurt in the shooting.

The COPA investigation continued late Wednesday.