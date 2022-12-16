COPA releases video of Logan Square shootout involving mayor's police detail

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has released video of a shootout in Logan Square involving Mayor Lori Lightfoot's police detail last month.

Police said, around 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, officers with the mayor's security detail spotted a robbery in progress in the 1800 block of North Monticello Avenue – near the Bloomingdale Trail, also known as The 606. A grandfather was being robbed at gunpoint on the way to pick up his grandson for school.

No body cam video was released from the shooting, but COPA did release several clips from stationary city video cameras. The video shows an officer run out of the Mayor's Detail and Command Center and shoot at the three men robbing the grandfather.

One man returns fire before the group drives off.

Later on the day of the incident, CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey talked with the grandfather who was robbed. Luis Antonio Zayas said he was on the way to pick up his 8-year-old grandson when the three men came up to him and forced him out of his car, two of them pointing guns at his head.

He said the three young men who held him at gunpoint took his wallet, just as an on-duty member of the mayor's security detail saw what was happening, and police intervened.

Police said at the time that they did not believe anyone was hit, although one officer suffered minor injuries, and was treated at an area hospital.