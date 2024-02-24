COPA responding to officer-involved shooting in Dolton

DOLTON, Ill. (CBS) -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability was called to an officer-involved shooting in Dolton Saturday evening.

COPA said the shooting took place in the 152 block of Diekman Court in Dolton.

A huge police presence could be seen at the area, including more than 24 police cruisers.

Multiple blocks were blocked off, and officers could be seen walking in tactical gear with rifles while shining lights on homes.

A police helicopter was also circling above.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact COPA at (312)746-3609.

This is a developing story.