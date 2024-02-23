Security guard shot, killed at West Side Chicago dollar store

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police late Friday were investigating a shooting that left a man dead inside a Dollar Store in the West Side's Austin neighborhood.

At 1:38 p.m., the 43-year-old victim was in the Family Dollar store at 5410 W. Chicago Ave. when an unknown person came up and shot him, police said.

The victim as struck multiple times in the body and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was pronounced dead.

Jessie Brown works as a security guard for Sam's Discount Beauty, located next door at 5400 W. Chicago Ave. He said he had known the Family Dollar security guard who was shot for 20 years.

"I was at work and I heard gunshots next door, so I went next door to see what happened, then I found my friend down on the ground," said Brown.

Brown said he went inside the Family Dollar and saw that his friend had been shot multiple times throughout the body.

Late Friday, Harrison Area detectives were investigating, and police were looking for the suspect. They have not provided a description.

But Brown was particularly shaken up, as his friend was shot and killed while doing the exact same job as he himself was – just next door.