Cooper Roberts, 8-year-old boy shot at Highland Park parade, released from hospital to rehab

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cooper Roberts – the 8-year-old boy who was shot and severely wounded in the Highland Park July 4th parade massacre – is out of the hospital and in rehab.

After nearly a month in the pediatric intensive care unit at the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital, Cooper has been transferred to the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab.

The medical staff at the rehab hospital will meet with Cooper and his family to conduct assessments and determine what kinds of physical and occupational therapy he will need, as well as other rehabilitation and mental health services.

Cooper is now able to eat solid food again – including one of his favorites, macaroni and cheese. He was also able to visit with his dog, George – an occasion for which his family provided photos.

Cooper Roberts with his dog, George Roberts Family

In the parade massacre, Cooper was shot in the back and the bullet exited through his chest. The bullet "did significant damage throughout his body, including to his aorta, liver, esophagus, and spinal cord," his mother, Keely Roberts, wrote last week.

Ms. Roberts was also shot. She said she suffered bullet wounds to two parts of her leg, and has already had multiple surgical procedures on her foot. The injuries require ongoing orthopedic treatment, she said.

Cooper's brother, Luke, suffered only minor physical injuries – but the emotional trauma has been devastating on its own, Roberts wrote.

Dr. Roberts' husband, Jason, was at the parade but was not injured. Cooper's and Luke's four adult sisters – Payton, Ella, Grace, and Emily – did not attend the parade.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with expenses.