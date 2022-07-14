Cooper Roberts, 8-year-old paralyzed in Highland Park mass shooting, recovering after infection, collapsed lung, torn esophagus

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An 8-year-old boy who was left paralyzed after he was shot at the Highland Park July 4th parade is improving after suffering an infection and partially collapsed lung earlier this week, and undergoing surgery for a tear in his esophagus.

Cooper Roberts' spine was severed when he was shot at the parade on July 4, and was left paralyzed from the waist down.

After his condition had improved in the days after the shooting, he took a turn for the worse earlier this week, going back to critical condition, when he suffered a new infection, and a partially collapsed lung, and a tear in his esophagus reopened, according to a family spokesperson.

Cooper Roberts Roberts Family

After surgery to repair his esophagus on Tuesday, a family friend said surgeons were able to find and close the leak, and that Cooper's condition was being closely monitored.

"The next few days will be critical to ensure that he responds positively. The family is so grateful for the support and prayers that have been shared by so many," Georgette Topalis wrote in an update on a GoFundMe page for Cooper.

Thursday morning, family spokesman Anthony Loizzi posted another update on Facebook.

"He went to bed last night with a dangerously high fever, fluid in his lungs and on a ventilator," Loizzi wrote. "Then I got this from his mom this morning: 'Cooper is living proof of the power of prayer….This morning...he just wakes up with no fever. None. Breathing over the vent. Numbers all perfect. Lungs look good and is going to be taken off breathing tube later today. He is just a miracle. He is going to change the world. Really, truly he is. He is going to keep fighting and will be the person (albeit just a cute little person) to teach the world that love wins. That good can, and will, defeat evil.'"

Roberts Family Roberts Family

Cooper's mother - Dr. Keely Roberts, the superintendent for Zion Elementary School District 6 – was also shot and wounded. Cooper's twin brother, Luke, was injured by shrapnel.

We are also told doctors couldn't remove all of the shrapnel Luke's body. But Luke has been released from the hospital and is recuperating at home.

Their mom, Dr. Roberts, was seriously injured - shot twice in the foot and leg area. She has had several surgeries, but the family spokesperson said when she learned her son's spinal cord was severed last week, she demanded to be released from the hospital where she was being treated so she could be at his side.

"After she received her second surgery, and then she received news that Cooper's spinal cord had been severed, she told her doctors and nurses that they should either discharge her, or she'd walk out on her own," Loizzi said.

Dr. Roberts may still need more surgeries.

Dr. Roberts' husband, Jason, was at the parade but was not injured. Cooper's and Luke's four adult sisters – Payton, Ella, Grace, and Emily – did not attend the parade.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with expenses. It's help they'll need for months moving forward. It has raised more than $1.5 million for Cooper's medical expenses so far.