Cooper Roberts, 8-year-old Highland Park mass shooting victim, "making some hopeful progress"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two weeks after the mass shooting at the July 4th parade in Highland Park left him paralyzed from the waist down, 8-year-old Cooper Roberts "is making some hopeful progress," and his family hopes he'll be moved out of intensive care later this week.

Cooper had a setback last week, when he suffered partially collapsed lung, an infection, and a tear in his esophagus reopened. His condition was downgraded from serious to critical as a result of those setbacks. His fever spiked as high as 104° last week.

Monday morning, family spokesman Anthony Loizzi said, while Cooper remains in critical condition, he is making some hopeful progress."

Cooper has now been fever-free for 48 hours, and is breathing on his own, and no longer on a ventilator, according to Loizzi.

"He sat up, with assistance, and took a brief first ride in a wheelchair over the weekend; sadly, something he will need to get used to. It was very difficult and emotional for him and his family," Loizzi said.

However, there is still concern about a buildup of fluid in his pelvis, and Cooper has an ultrasound scheduled for Monday to help doctors determine the next steps of his treatment.

Cooper's family hopes he will be moved out of the pediatric intensive care unit later this week.

"The family continues to be very grateful for and humbled by the outpouring of support and well-wishes and asks for continued prayers for Cooper's healing," Loizzi said.

Cooper's mother - Dr. Keely Roberts, the superintendent for Zion Elementary School District 6 – was also shot and wounded in the parade shooting. Cooper's twin brother, Luke, was injured by shrapnel.

We are also told doctors couldn't remove all of the shrapnel Luke's body. But Luke has been released from the hospital and is recuperating at home.

Their mom, Dr. Roberts, was seriously injured - shot twice in the foot and leg area. She has had several surgeries, but the family spokesperson said when she learned her son's spinal cord was severed last week, she demanded to be released from the hospital where she was being treated so she could be at his side.

"After she received her second surgery, and then she received news that Cooper's spinal cord had been severed, she told her doctors and nurses that they should either discharge her, or she'd walk out on her own," Loizzi said.

Dr. Roberts may still need more surgeries.

Dr. Roberts' husband, Jason, was at the parade but was not injured. Cooper's and Luke's four adult sisters – Payton, Ella, Grace, and Emily – did not attend the parade.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with expenses. It's help they'll need for months moving forward. It has raised more than $1.5 million so far.