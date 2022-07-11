Cooper Roberts, 8, due for another surgery following Highland Park parade shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The family of the 8-year-old boy who was severely wounded in the Highland Park parade shooting says he is still in serious condition.

After several surgeries, Cooper Roberts' family says he is scheduled for another operation Monday. This suergery wikl address damage to his esophagus.

Cooper's family says he is in a great deal of pain -- physically and emotionally.

The shooting left him paralyzed from the waist down. He is being treated at Comer Children's Hospital, shich left under normal people circumstances.