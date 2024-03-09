Cooler temps in Chicago with few flurries, sprinkles possible
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cooler weekend before next warming trend.
Clouds break for the sun at times, and then an upper-level disturbance in the afternoon may kick off a few flurries or sprinkles. Breezy northwest wind flow ushers in cooler air.
Clear for Sunday as we spring forward - don't forget to set those clocks an hour ahead at 2 a.m.
TODAY:
PARTLY CLOUDY. AFTERNOON SPRINKLES OR FLURRIES. HIGH 44.
TONIGHT:
CLEARING. LOW 29.
SUNDAY:
SUNNY. HIGH 47.