Cooler temps in Chicago with few flurries, sprinkles possible

Chance of flurries, sprinkles by afternoon in Chicago

Chance of flurries, sprinkles by afternoon in Chicago

Chance of flurries, sprinkles by afternoon in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cooler weekend before next warming trend.

CBS News Chicago

Clouds break for the sun at times, and then an upper-level disturbance in the afternoon may kick off a few flurries or sprinkles. Breezy northwest wind flow ushers in cooler air.

Clear for Sunday as we spring forward - don't forget to set those clocks an hour ahead at 2 a.m.

TODAY:

PARTLY CLOUDY. AFTERNOON SPRINKLES OR FLURRIES. HIGH 44.

TONIGHT:

CLEARING. LOW 29.

SUNDAY:

SUNNY. HIGH 47.

CBS News Chicago