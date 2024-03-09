Watch CBS News
Weather

Cooler temps in Chicago with few flurries, sprinkles possible

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chance of flurries, sprinkles by afternoon in Chicago
Chance of flurries, sprinkles by afternoon in Chicago 02:09

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cooler weekend before next warming trend. 

today-3924.png
CBS News Chicago

Clouds break for the sun at times, and then an upper-level disturbance in the afternoon may kick off a few flurries or sprinkles. Breezy northwest wind flow ushers in cooler air.

Clear for Sunday as we spring forward - don't forget to set those clocks an hour ahead at 2 a.m.

TODAY: 

PARTLY CLOUDY. AFTERNOON SPRINKLES OR FLURRIES. HIGH 44.

TONIGHT: 

CLEARING. LOW 29.

SUNDAY: 

SUNNY. HIGH 47.

new-7day-3924.png
CBS News Chicago
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on March 9, 2024 / 6:20 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.